Victor Osimhen Scores DOUBLE As Galatasaray Beat Tottenham In Hard Fought Win

It was a hard fought match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Galatasaray in their Europa League match. In the end it was Galatasaray who came back on top against a 10-man Tottenham as the Turkish club defeated Spurs 3-2. The star of the match was Victor Osimhen who scored a brace to help his side pick up the three points. Galatasaray now sit at third in the table after their win, as for Tottenham they are now down in seventh place in the Europa League standings.

Osimhen Scores Brace To Help Galatasaray Beat Spurs

Earlier, Victor Osimhen scored twice in eight minutes to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in Turkey.

Osimhen scored his first goal in Europe for Galatasaray after his transfer from Napoli with a precise low shot inside the right post to give the host a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute and added his second eight minutes later by heading home a curled cross from the right by Dries Mertens.

Dominant football ✅

Remain undefeated ✅

Three points ✅



It was Tottenham’s first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Every game on Thursday was preceded by a moment of silence to honor the victims of the devastating flooding in Spain.

In Istanbul, Yunus Akgün put Galatasary ahead in the sixth minute when Spurs failed to properly clear a free kick by Mertens and the midfielder volleyed home from outside the area past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Tottenham Effort Goes In Vain

Tottenham equalized in the 19th minute through Will Lankshear, who made only his second senior appearance for the London club and netted from close range after a cross from Brennan Johnson. However, Lankshear was later sent off for a second yellow card on the hour mark.