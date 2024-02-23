Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:02 IST
Lazio moves back into contention for Europe with 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A
Lazio moved back into contention for Europe with a 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A on Thursday.Matteo Guendouzi and Danilo Cataldi scored second-half goals for the Roman club, which holds a 1-0 first-leg lead over Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 .
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lazio moved back into contention for Europe with a 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A on Thursday.
Matteo Guendouzi and Danilo Cataldi scored second-half goals for the Roman club, which holds a 1-0 first-leg lead over Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 .
Advertisement
The match was rescheduled from last month when Lazio was in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup. Lazio was beaten 3-0 by eventual champion Inter Milan in the semifinals.
Lazio moved up to seventh place, one point behind city rival Roma.
Advertisement
Torino is four points behind in 10th.
Lazio visits Bayern for the second leg on March 5.
Advertisement
Luis Alberto set up both goals, first sending a pass toward Guendouzi, who used a quick control and an angled shot to find the target. Then the Spanish winger passed back to Cataldi, who scored with a long shot.
They were Luis Alberto's 58th and 59th assists in Serie A since he joined Lazio for the 2016-17 season — the most in the Italian league over that period. Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi is next on the list in that period with 56 assists.
Advertisement
Lazio ended with 10 men when defender Mario Gila picked up his second yellow card.
It was Torino's first loss in 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & DaughterWorld15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.