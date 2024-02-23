Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

Lazio moved back into contention for Europe with a 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A on Thursday.

Matteo Guendouzi and Danilo Cataldi scored second-half goals for the Roman club, which holds a 1-0 first-leg lead over Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 .

Advertisement

The match was rescheduled from last month when Lazio was in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup. Lazio was beaten 3-0 by eventual champion Inter Milan in the semifinals.

Lazio moved up to seventh place, one point behind city rival Roma.

Advertisement

Torino is four points behind in 10th.

Lazio visits Bayern for the second leg on March 5.

Advertisement

Luis Alberto set up both goals, first sending a pass toward Guendouzi, who used a quick control and an angled shot to find the target. Then the Spanish winger passed back to Cataldi, who scored with a long shot.

They were Luis Alberto's 58th and 59th assists in Serie A since he joined Lazio for the 2016-17 season — the most in the Italian league over that period. Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi is next on the list in that period with 56 assists.

Advertisement

Lazio ended with 10 men when defender Mario Gila picked up his second yellow card.

It was Torino's first loss in 2024.

Advertisement