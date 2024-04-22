Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 09:13 IST
Leader PSG beats Lyon 4-1 despite Mbappé staying on the bench; Monaco wins 2-0 at Brest to go 2nd
PSG, the reigning champion, hosted Lyon in an attempt to win a record-tying 12th league championship. Monaco is still in the running mathematically. Unexpectedly leading contender Brest plummeted to third place, two points behind Monaco, which has one fewer game under its belt.
Monaco won 2-0 at rival Brest to move up to second place in the French league behind Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
Defending champion PSG hosted Lyon later as it chases a record-extending 12th league title.
Monaco is mathematically still in contention. Surprise front-runner Brest dropped to third and sits two points behind Monaco, which has played one game less.
The match ball was delivered in an unusual away — by helicopter with a man hoisted down to the center circle with the ball in a bag.
Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria put Monaco ahead in the 40th minute, picking up a loose ball on the left of the penalty area and curling a fine shot into the right corner.
Japan forward Takumi Minamino made it 2-0 just after the break when he turned in a left-wing cross from Krépin Diatta. The goal was disallowed for offside but given when a review ruled Diatta was onside. Monaco finished with nine players after midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir and defender Wilfried Singo were sent off in stoppage time as tempers frayed.
Also later Sunday, Europa League semifinalist Marseille was at Toulouse.
Rival fans clashed outside the stadium two hours before the kickoff, with steel barriers and other objects thrown down from a large group on a bridge toward another group below near the Marseille supporters' buses, with no injuries reported.
Earlier, French media reported that one Toulouse supporter was injured in the city center after a group of Marseille fans attacked a bar with local fans inside.
Last weekend, there was a mass street brawl involving around 150 rival fans from Rennes and Toulouse, in a season marred by soccer violence .
OTHER MATCHES
Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 17th league goal of the campaign as fourth-place Lille beat Strasbourg 1-0 to move one point behind Brest, having played one game less.
Metz won 1-0 at Le Havre in a match between relegation battlers, with Metz climbing to 15th and Le Havre dropping to 16th in the relegation-promotion playoff spot.
Georgia midfielder Georges Mikautadze, whose 23 league goals helped Metz to promotion, scored in the 46th minute.
Montpellier won 2—1 at Reims with Jordan winger Mousa Al Tamari grabbing a late winner.
