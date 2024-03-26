Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch | Image: AP

The Australian football team will take on Lebanon at home for the second time in five days in a AFC World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday. Australia defeated Lebanon 2-0 in their home encounter in Sydney but they will again host the Middle Eastern side due to the conflict taking place in Lebanon.

Here's how you can watch Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming and Lebanon vs Australia LIVE telecast:-

When is the Lebanon vs Australia AFC World Cup qualifier match?

The Lebanon vs Australia match will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:45pm AEDT (2:15 PM IST)

Where is the Lebanon vs Australia AFC World Cup qualifier match taking place?

The Lebanon vs Australia match will take place at the GIO Stadium, Canberra

How to watch the Lebanon vs Australia live telecast in AUS?

The Lebanon vs Australia live telecast will be available on Network 10 for free.

How to watch Lebanon vs Australia LIVE streaming in Australia?

The Lebanon vs Australia live streaming will be available on 10Play or Paramount+.

How to watch Lebanon vs Australia LIVE streaming in India?

Australia squad for Lebanon match:-



Mat Ryan [GK] (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands) Joe Gauci [GK] (Adelaide United, Australia) Thomas Glover [GK] (Middlesbrough, England) Harry Souttar (Leicester City, England) Kye Rowles (Hearts, Scotland) Cameron Burgess (Ipswich Town, England Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts, Scotland Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata, Japan) Jordy Bos (Westerlo, Belgium) Joshua Nisbet (Central Coast Mariners, Australia) Gethin Jones (Bolton, England) Keanu Baccus (St Mirren, Scotland) Ajdin Hrustic (Heracles Almelo, Netherlands) Jackson Irvine (St Pauli, Germany) Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli, Germany) Riley McGree (Middlesbrough, England) Patrick Yazbek (Viking FK, Norway) Craig Goodwin (Al Wehda, Saudi Arabia Sam Silvera (Middlesbrough, England) Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers, Australia) John Iredale (SV Wehen Wiesbaden, Germany) Kusini Yengi (Portsmouth, England) Bruno Fornaroli Melbourne Victory, Australia) Mitchell Duke (FC Machida Zelvia, Japan) Adam Taggart (Perth Glory, Australia)