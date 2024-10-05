sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:02 IST, October 5th 2024

Leganes and Valencia in goalless draw in La Liga

Newly promoted Leganes drew 0-0 at home to Valencia and extended its winless La Liga streak to seven matches on Friday.Between them the two sides have scored only 10 goals this season and there was little in the way of goalmouth action in a poor game in central Spain.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
07:02 IST, October 5th 2024