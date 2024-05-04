Updated May 4th, 2024 at 09:24 IST
Leipzig draws at Hoffenheim in Bundesliga
Leipzig, which has already secured a place in next year’s Champions League, stayed in fourth place, one point behind Stuttgart, which has a game in hand. Hoffenheim remained seventh and with a shot of a Europa Conference League playoff place.
Hoffenheim scored in the last minute to draw with Leipzig 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Benjamin Šeško got the opener for Leipzig before halftime when goalkeeper Oliver Baumann let Šeško’s header squirm through his hands.
After Leipzig's Xavi Simons was sent off for a second bookable offense in the 72nd minute, Andrej Kramarić equalized.
