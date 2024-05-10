Leverkusen's players celebrate at the end of the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena | Image: AP

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen had a double reason to celebrate in stoppage time on Thursday.

Not only did it secure a place in the Europa League final and keep its treble bid on course but Josip Stanišić's late goal preserved its remarkable unbeaten record as Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 draw against Roma.

Advertisement

Both had seemed at risk during the semifinal second leg after two Leandro Paredes penalties had made it 2-0 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate. But an own goal by Roma defender Gianluca Mancini eight minutes from time and Stanišić’s equalizer saw Leverkusen stretch its unbeaten streak to 49 matches.

Leverkusen advanced 4-2 on aggregate and will face another Italian team on May 22 in Dublin after Atalanta beat Marseille 3-0 to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Leverkusen has already won the Bundesliga title and has reached the German Cup final.