Leverkusen rallies late in draw with Roma to preserve unbeaten record and reach Europa League final
Bayer Leverkusen had a double reason to celebrate in stoppage time on Thursday.Not only did it secure a place in the Europa League final and keep its treble bid on course but Josip Stanišić's late goal preserved its remarkable unbeaten record as Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 draw against Roma.
Both had seemed at risk during the semifinal second leg after two Leandro Paredes penalties had made it 2-0 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate. But an own goal by Roma defender Gianluca Mancini eight minutes from time and Stanišić’s equalizer saw Leverkusen stretch its unbeaten streak to 49 matches.
Leverkusen advanced 4-2 on aggregate and will face another Italian team on May 22 in Dublin after Atalanta beat Marseille 3-0 to advance 5-2 on aggregate.
Leverkusen has already won the Bundesliga title and has reached the German Cup final.
