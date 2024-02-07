Advertisement

While the father is not dropping a sweat playing for Al-Nassr, scoring goals for fun at 38, the son is also following the footsteps of his senior and together the Ronaldo boys are ruling the football space. The Al-Nassr social media handle recently posted a short clip depicting how Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is shaping up to become like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scores a header reminiscent of his father's goal

Ronaldo Jr. plays for Al-Nassr U-13

Ronaldo scored 54 goals in 2023

Like father like son

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who will turn 14 in 2024 is seemingly building up to become a huge revelation in the world of football. The teen recently picked a chapter of his dad's game and rose to the top to score a goal from a corner set piece. The football world is aware of the great leap of Ronaldo, evidently his son also knows how to tackle gravity and has the finishing ability, which his senior would be proud of.

Like father 🐐, Like son 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LEbqwjtUwi — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 19, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. currently plays for the Al-Nassr U-13 club. The 13-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in 2023. He made his debut for the club in October 2023 against Al Qadsiah.

Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering form continues

After enduring a tough 2022 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has quickly bounced back from the brief debacle and returned to the phenomenal goal-scoring ways. The 5-time Balon d'Or winner ended the 2023 calendar year with the most goals in the circuit. He found the back of the net 54 times in 2023, and in the process superseded much younger goal-scoring machines like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. In 2024, Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal in the EURO 2024 tournament. Portugal's success would largely depend on Ronaldo and should he performs at the 2016 level then Portugal may once again emerge as the trophy contender.