Updated April 6th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Lille beats Marseille 3-1 to move into third in France

Lille has moved into third place in the French league thanks to a 3-1 win over a faltering Marseille.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lille
Lille players celebrate their victory at the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium | Image: AP
Lille moved into third place in the French league after a 3-1 victory over a faltering Marseille on Friday.

The win took Lille above Monaco on goal difference and to within a point of second-placed Brest. It has not lost a league game at home since September.

Jonathan David opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 53 minutes to take his season tally to 15, second only to Kylian Mbappé in the Ligue 1 scoring chart.

Rémy Cabella made it two, and although Ismaily's own goal gave Marseille a glimmer of hope, Gabriel Gudmundsson restored Lille’s two-goal advantage in the 83rd.

It was Marseille’s third league defeat in a row, its worst run this season.

The south coast club remained in seventh place, above Reims and Rennes on goal difference, although both have a game in hand.

Marseille’s record away from home against the six teams above it in Ligue 1 reads played six, lost six.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

