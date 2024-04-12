×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami subjected to 'Cristiano Ronaldo' chants as Monterrey humiliate them 5-2

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, faced 'Cristiano Ronaldo' chants as Monterrey humiliated them 5-2 in a match filled with tension.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the Concacaf Champions Cup encounter, Monterrey emerged victorious with a 3-1 result over Inter Miami in the second leg of the quarter-final, securing a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Monterrey's Brandon Vazquez found the net in the 31st minute, followed by Germán Berterame in the 58th minute and Jesús Gallardo in the 64th minute. Inter Miami's Diego Gómez scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute. Additionally, Jordi Alba received a red card in the 78th minute. The match took place at Estadio BBVA.

Also Read: Real Madrid and Manchester City produce fireworks in UCL

Advertisement

Monterrey fans chant Cristiano Ronaldo's name to humble Lionel Messi 

On April 10, as Inter Miami and Monterrey faced off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg, cheers for Cristiano Ronaldo reverberated around Estadio BBVA as the Mexican team won 3-1. After losing at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami was under tremendous pressure to win the road game. They were suffering from a 2-1 loss in the first leg.

Advertisement

After missing the first leg due to injury, Lionel Messi made a comeback and partnered with Luis Suarez in the attacking line-up. The Argentine maestro and his players did everything they could to stop Brandon Vazquez from scoring the only goal of the half in the 31st minute.

With chants of "Cristiano, Cristiano," Monterrey supporters taunted Messi as the first half came to a finish, obviously trying to incite the Barcelona legend. The crowd's verbal display added an extra dimension of intensity to the battle, making it a memorable duel.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rodrygo pays homage to Ronaldo with 'Siuu' celebration against Man City

Advertisement

Even though Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami comeback, the team was unable to find its spark and ultimately lost to Monterrey. The Herons lost 3-1, and as a result, Monterrey won the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals 5-2 overall.

With Brandon Vazquez's first-half goal, Monterrey took the lead early on in the game. German striker Berterame's goal in the 58th minute gave the team a two-goal lead, which was further increased six minutes later by Jesus Gallardo.

Advertisement

Jordi Alba's red card in the final seconds of the match added to Inter Miami's anger. Diego Gomez scored a late consolation goal for the visitors despite the loss, taking advantage of a feed from Messi.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

6 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

6 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

14 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

17 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

22 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

23 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

23 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

23 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

25 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

27 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

28 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

29 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

30 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

31 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

31 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

34 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo