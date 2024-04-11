Advertisement

In the Concacaf Champions Cup encounter, Monterrey emerged victorious with a 3-1 result over Inter Miami in the second leg of the quarter-final, securing a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Monterrey's Brandon Vazquez found the net in the 31st minute, followed by Germán Berterame in the 58th minute and Jesús Gallardo in the 64th minute. Inter Miami's Diego Gómez scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute. Additionally, Jordi Alba received a red card in the 78th minute. The match took place at Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey fans chant Cristiano Ronaldo's name to humble Lionel Messi

On April 10, as Inter Miami and Monterrey faced off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg, cheers for Cristiano Ronaldo reverberated around Estadio BBVA as the Mexican team won 3-1. After losing at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami was under tremendous pressure to win the road game. They were suffering from a 2-1 loss in the first leg.

After missing the first leg due to injury, Lionel Messi made a comeback and partnered with Luis Suarez in the attacking line-up. The Argentine maestro and his players did everything they could to stop Brandon Vazquez from scoring the only goal of the half in the 31st minute.

With chants of "Cristiano, Cristiano," Monterrey supporters taunted Messi as the first half came to a finish, obviously trying to incite the Barcelona legend. The crowd's verbal display added an extra dimension of intensity to the battle, making it a memorable duel.

“CRISTIANO, CRISTIANO” Messi abandona el campo al finalizar el primer tiempo con gritos de los aficionados de Rayados que le recuerdan a su gran rival Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/tYUBGFJwls — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) Monterrey fans chanting the GOAT’s name…



🔊 Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐



🔊 Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️



🔊 Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐



pic.twitter.com/3b12TpYeX4 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone)

Even though Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami comeback, the team was unable to find its spark and ultimately lost to Monterrey. The Herons lost 3-1, and as a result, Monterrey won the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals 5-2 overall.

With Brandon Vazquez's first-half goal, Monterrey took the lead early on in the game. German striker Berterame's goal in the 58th minute gave the team a two-goal lead, which was further increased six minutes later by Jesus Gallardo.

Jordi Alba's red card in the final seconds of the match added to Inter Miami's anger. Diego Gomez scored a late consolation goal for the visitors despite the loss, taking advantage of a feed from Messi.