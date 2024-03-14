×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez inspire spectacular victory for Inter Miami over Nashville-WATCH

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's heroics lead Inter Miami to a stunning triumph over Nashville in a electrifying CONCACAF Champions Cup encounter.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi, Suarez and Alba
Lionel Messi, Suarez and Alba | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an exhilarating CONCACAF Champions Cup match, Inter Miami emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Nashville, securing a 5-3 aggregate triumph. The game saw an early display of talent as Luis Suárez netted in the 8th minute, followed by a brilliant goal from Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute. Nashville's Robert Taylor pulled one back in the 63rd minute, but Inter Miami couldn’t keep a clean sheet as Nashville’s Sam Surridge scored one goal in injury time but it was not enough to save his club. With 11 shots and 45% possession, Inter Miami showcased their prowess, advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez bond again to save Inter Miami against Nashville 

Inter Miami advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a decisive 3-1 victory against Nashville, completing a 5-3 aggregate triumph. Once again, Miami relied on the explosive pair of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Messi created the first goal in the eighth minute, setting up Suarez for a perfect finish. The Argentine maestro then demonstrated his own scoring skills by hitting the net with a crisp drive in the 23rd minute. Messi was replaced in the 50th minute by Robert Taylor, who secured the win for Miami with a header in the 63rd minute.

Miami, making their first appearance in the competition, will now face the winner of the quarter-final match between Monterrey and FC Cincinnati. Monterrey has a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Messi and Suarez led Miami's assault from the start of the contest, repeating their exploits from the first leg. Despite Nashville's efforts to respond, Miami maintained control, with Suarez giving a superb assist on Taylor's goal.

While the emphasis is frequently focused on Miami's senior Barcelona quartet—Messi, Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets—the rise of teenage midfielder Diego Gomez has been notable. Gomez's dynamic performances in midfield have provided a new dimension to Miami's style.

Nashville, although showing signs of potential, was unable to mount a meaningful threat. A disallowed goal and a late consolation from Sam Surridge were insufficient to alter the outcome of the game.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

