Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes unite at Arrowhead Stadium during Inter Miami vs Sporting KC-WATCH

Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi create a star-studded moment as they come together at Arrowhead Stadium before an MLS showdown.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes | Image:X/MLS
In an intense showdown, Inter Miami emerged victorious against Sporting KC with a score of 3-2. Erik Thommy displayed his prowess with a brace, netting goals in the 6th and 58th minutes. However, Inter Miami fought back valiantly, with Diego Gómez finding the back of the net in the 18th minute. The match took an electrifying turn when the legendary Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami in the 51st minute, and Luis Suárez sealed the victory with a goal in the 71st minute. The game showcased a total of 18 shots, with Inter Miami controlling possession and displaying superior pass accuracy. It was a thrilling encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats for the entire 90 minutes of action-packed match at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Also Read: Mohammedan Sporting end I-League campaign with shocking loss to Delhi FC

Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes link up during Sporting KC vs Inter Miami

The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, is widely recognised as one of the best players in the NFL and all of sports. Mahomes has cemented his place in sports history with an incredible record that includes three Super Bowl victories and five MVP trophies (two regular-season and three Super Bowl), all of which he accomplished before reaching thirty. There are great hopes that he will add to his already impressive legacy.

At Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes recently got the chance to meet MLS icon Lionel Messi, another legendary athlete. The Argentine football virtuoso, playing for Inter Miami CF, took on Sporting Kansas City, a team that Mahomes and his spouse Brittany own in part. 

Also Read: NorthEast United FC end campaign on high note

Lionel Messi demonstrated his brilliance on the pitch for Inter Miami, scoring and assisting in their exciting 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

In a key juncture of the game, with Sporting KC leading, Messi demonstrated his playmaking prowess by providing a precise through ball to Diego Gomez, who capitalised on the opportunity to equalise for Inter Miami.

Not satisfied with merely an assist, Messi went on to lift the game with a magnificent goal that could easily be considered one of the season's best. Messi unleashed a powerful left-footed drive from outside the penalty area, leaving the custodian with little chance as the ball reached the net, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 lead.

With this outstanding performance, Messi's influence in the MLS grows. In just five games this season, he has scored five goals and assisted twice. His 18 goals for Inter Miami make him a formidable force, trailing only Gonzalo Higuaín's club record of 29 by 11.

Inter Miami's starting lineup also included Tomás Avilés and Marcelo Weigandt, who played important roles in the team's victory.

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

