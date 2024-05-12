Advertisement

Lionel Messi got angry live on camera when he found out a new MLS rule to be ridiculous in Inter Miami's league fixture away at Montreal.

The moment came late in the first half when Inter Miami were trailing Montreal by two goals down, and looked like they would drop points at the top of the table.

But as it turned out, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami did turn things around and got into the lead of the game inside an hour.

What made Lionel Messi angry?

Lionel Messi had to leave the pitch due to a hard tackle gave him a slight knock and took the wind out of his sail. Lionel Messi went to the touchline and in seconds he was ready to come back onto the pitch.

However, Messi wasn't allowed to return to the field anytime soon as according to the recently implemented MLS rule, a player who goes to the touchline due to injury cannot return to the field till 2 minutes.

With Lionel Messi not being allowed to return for two minutes, the Argentinian Word Cup winning captain got angry and lashed out at the camera to let his feelings know about the rule.

Lionel Messi slammed the new MLS rule as ridiculous and said that the rule does not work.

ميسي ؟ pic.twitter.com/jPCjKLjGLU — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra)

As can be seen in the video, Lionel Messi is seen frustrated at not being able to enter the field and says, "“This rule, doesn’t work.”

Inter Miami's Comeback

As it turned out Lionel Messi's absence for two minutes wasn't all bad for Inter Miami as they converted their free kick through Matias Rojas to halve the deficit.

Once Lionel Messi came back on the field, Inter Miami were dominating once again and Luis Suarez scored in the added time of first half to level the score.

Post the break, Benjamin Cremaschi added a third for Inter Miami in the 59th minute to give the Lionel Messi side the lead and all three points vs Montreal.

