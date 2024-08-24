Published 11:22 IST, August 24th 2024
Lionel Messi begins on-field workouts, could rejoin Inter Miami before MLS playoffs
Lionel Messi began individual on-field training this week and could be ready to join Inter Miami on the field before the end of the MLS regular season, Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Friday.
Lionel Messi watches from his sideline box during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
