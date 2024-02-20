Lionel Messi looks on from the bench during the friendly football match between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

Lionel Messi's preseason tour with Inter Miami had a massive fallout when the superstar Argentine did not compete in one of the exhibition matches in Hong Kong. The fans in attendance for the match and the city's government were dissatisfied after the World Cup-winning captain was benched throughout the match-up, citing a groin injury. While competing against Vissel Kobe, Leo competed for 30 minutes and returned to the bench.

Also Read: Major League Soccer kicks off with all eyes on Lionel Messi & Co. at Inter Miami

Advertisement

Lionel Messi attempts to mend situations with China, sends out a video in another PR attempt

Lionel Messi stated he wished to correct misconceptions in a two-minute video that was uploaded on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Monday. Messi claimed that his sore adductor got worse after participating in another friendly in Saudi Arabia, which is why he was unable to play. Messi claimed that he also attempted to play in front of the spectators who had come to witness Inter Miami's practice the day before the match in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

“I’ve heard people say that I didn’t want to play (in Hong Kong) for political reasons and many other reasons that are totally untrue. Had that been the case, I wouldn’t have even traveled to Japan or visited China as many times as I have,” Messi said in Spanish in a video with Chinese and English subtitles.

Fans react during the friendly match between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami CF in Hong Kong | Image: AP

“I did all I could. But I really couldn’t play. I felt discomfort and there was a risk it’d get worse,” he added.

Advertisement

The World Cup winners Argentina, headed by Lionel Messi, and Nigeria were scheduled to play a friendly in China. However, the Hangzhou sports office called off the match when criticism intensified on Chinese social media.

Also Read: Álvaro Morata, Gabriel Paulista added to Atletico squad for Champions League game at Inter Milan

Advertisement

In addition, Tatler Asia, the company that organised the game in Hong Kong, apologised to fans who were let down by Messi's absence and extended an offer of a 50% refund to those who had bought tickets.

Lionel Messi's attempt to rekindle with the Chinese fans seems to be more of a PR attempt to keep their position in the Chinese market since it attracts good revenue.

Advertisement

(With AP Inputs)