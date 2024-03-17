×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Lionel Messi could miss out in Argentina's International Friendlies after sustaining hamstring issue

Fans who are eager to watch Argentina might be disappointed as Lionel Messi could miss out of action after suffering a hamstring injury during MLS match-up.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
Lionel Messi has been setting the stage on fire as he gets into some football action with Inter Miami. The Argentine football striker is a part of the Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Miami-based club has had a good start to their season. But Messi hasn't been very active in the game recently, as he had to be subbed off during a game against Nashville. Leo is seemingly dealing with an injury that has kept him off the game, and it has put his status for his national duty in jeopardy.

Lionel Messi may not be in action for Argentina in friendlies clash

Three-time World Champions Argentina is set to compete in a couple of International friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica, and both games are set to take place on March 23rd and 27th, 2024. Messi seemingly sustained the injury during Inter Miami's clash against Nashville at the CONCACAF Champions Cup after he was subbed off in the 49th minute. It was later confirmed that the World Cup-winning striker suffered a hamstring issue on his right leg. But he had already contributed in the Round of 16 match-up with an assist and a goal.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino opened up on Messi's injury extent and said that he did not want to stress the striker, "He is overloaded in the right posterior. We don't want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him, so we preferred for him to just get out of the game."

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is tripped by the Nashville SC defense during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida | Image: AP

"I don't want to risk it, but I imagine that for Saturday's game, he is not going to be available. We'll have an evaluation and see some imaging, and we will see how he progresses," he added.

Messi was absent from Inter Miami's latest match-up against D. C. United, and Luis Suarez led the team with two goals. Miami won the clash with a 2-1 lead as they move forward in the MLS and maintain their lead in the table. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

