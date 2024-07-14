sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:28 IST, July 14th 2024

Lionel Messi Looks To Lead Argentina To Record 16th Copa America Title In Duel With Colombia

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn't happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:27 IST, July 14th 2024