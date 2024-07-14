Published 23:28 IST, July 14th 2024

Lionel Messi Looks To Lead Argentina To Record 16th Copa America Title In Duel With Colombia

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn't happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.