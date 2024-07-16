sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:50 IST, July 16th 2024

Lionel Messi loses fitness battle at Copa America, puts goal of playing 6th World Cup on hold

Lionel Messi cried uncontrollably after he exited from a Copa America final before fulltime for the first time in his career. Beyond the severe pain in his right ankle on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, the tears on the face of Argentina's captain showed a deeper anguish.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi sits on the bench with an ice pack on his ankle during a Copa America soccer final match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:50 IST, July 16th 2024