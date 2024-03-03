Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Lionel Messi, Luis Súarez score brace as Inter Miami routs Orlando City 5-0 in MLS

Lionel Messi had consecutive goals during a quick span early in the second half and Luis Súarez also made an immediate impact in his third MLS match.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates with Diego Gomez and Luis Suarez after scoring his side's fifth goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Luis Súarez scored two goals each and Inter Miami routed Orlando City 5-0 Saturday.

Messi had consecutive goals during a quick span early in the second half .

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Súarez became the latest ex-Barcelona teammate to join Messi at Inter Miami and made an immediate impact in his third MLS match. The pair played together for six years at Barcelona. Suárez also had two assists.

With a prolific career that has resulted in 381 club goals over 19 seasons, Suárez scored his first two in MLS within a seven-minute sequence early in the first half.

Advertisement

Robert Taylor scored the fifth goal for Inter Miami (2-0-1, 7 points), which is unbeaten for the first time through its first three games in club history. Orlando City dropped to 0-1-1.

Inter Miami fans were barely settling in when Suárez struck four minutes into the match . Messi initiated the strike as his long pass found an open Julian Gressel on the right wing. Gressel then centered to an open Suárez, who one-timed a shot inside the right post.

Advertisement

The combination of Gressel and Suárez clicked again seven minutes later . From the left wing, Gressel sent another crossing pass to Suárez. Suárez beat defender Wilder Cartagena to the ball, dribbled into the large area and converted past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from 12 yards.

Suárez turned distributor for Taylor’s goal in the 29th minute . Suárez’s cross from the right wing found an open Taylor against an unsuccessful offside trap by the Orlando City backline. Taylor tapped in a 15-yard shot.

Advertisement

Messi joined the scoring onslaught with his first goal in the 57th minute. Suarez’s shot deflected off the crossbar and an unmarked Messi easily tapped in the shot inches from the goal line.

Suarez’s centering pass from the left wing found an open Messi, whose header in the 62nd minute closed the scoring.

Advertisement

Tensions escalated when Suárez exchanged words with Orlando players as they walked off the field for the halftime break.

Saturday began a month of seven matches for Inter Miami while Argentina also has called Messi for two exhibitions during a four-day stretch later in March.

Advertisement

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Friday that Messi’s playing time will be carefully monitored.

In addition to five league matches, Inter Miami will face Nashville SC in a home-and-home set of the CONCACAF Nations Cup round of 16. Argentina will play El Salvador on March 22 and Costa Rica on March 26 as precursors to Copa America later this summer.

Advertisement

Shortly before Saturday’s kickoff, Jaime Herrera replaced Guiherme Ceretta as center referee after photos of Ceretta on social media created a possible conflict of interest.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

18 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. BJP Hyd MP Candidate Slams Owaisi, Compares Old City Poverty to Somalia

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  3. Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed, 2 Injured as Landslide Hits House at Reasi

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. First Photos Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant In Desi Avatars From Day 2

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo