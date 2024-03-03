Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Lionel Messi's masterclass: Unstoppable brace in 5 minutes showcases vintage brilliance with Suarez

Lionel Messi dazzles with an unstoppable brace in 5 minutes, showcasing vintage brilliance alongside Suarez in a masterful display.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In an electrifying MLS match, Inter Miami triumphed over Orlando City with a remarkable 5-0 victory. The game showcased a stellar performance by Inter Miami, with Luis Suárez making an immediate impact by scoring in the 4th and 11th minute. Robert Taylor added to the lead with a goal in the 29th minute, followed by a spectacular display from Lionel Messi, who netted twice in the 57th and 62nd minute. The match demonstrated Inter Miami's dominance with 11 shots and 6 on target, highlighting their exceptional performance. The astounding victory unfolded at Chase Stadium, solidifying Inter Miami's commanding presence in the MLS.

Also Read: MLS: Messi, Suarez score a brace as Inter Miami routs Orlando City 5-0

Lionel Messi scored an incredible brace in the MLS derby against Orlando City 

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a convincing 5-0 victory over Orlando City in their most recent Major League Soccer match with a commanding performance. The Argentine mastermind, displaying his talent, scored twice in a five-minute burst in the second half, setting up Miami's decisive win.

Messi's opening goal was a result of Jordi Alba's darting move down the left wing as much as pure luck. Luis Suarez and Alba connected on the periphery of Orlando's penalty area as Alba rushed forward, winning the ball back. Alba's first attempt struck the crossbar, but Messi didn't let it get to him. He simply slotted the loose ball into the net.

Inter Miami's deadly counterattacking ability was demonstrated by his second goal, which was assisted by Suarez, who not only earned a brace but also registered his second assist. As Miami went on the attack in the 62nd minute, Suarez sent in a precise cross from the left side that found Messi unmarked at the far post. Messi headed the ball in with ease to increase the advantage to 5-0.

Also Read: Ronaldo's return boosts maiden ACL title hopes

Miami started their goal-scoring run early when Suarez broke the scoreless tie in the fourth minute and then doubled his total in the eleventh. 

With a perfect goal in the 29th minute, Robert Taylor added even more agony for Orlando, and Miami led 3-0 at the break. Messi's exquisite brace in the second half subsequently sealed the outcome beyond question. Reflecting on Suarez's impact, Messi expressed his delight for his teammate, lauding his ability to influence games decisively. Messi said: 

"I'm very happy for him and his contributions today," Messi remarked, acknowledging Suarez's pivotal role in securing the victory. "Luis has a knack for stepping up when it matters most, as he demonstrated with his goals and assists," he added, highlighting Suarez's invaluable contributions to Miami's triumph.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

