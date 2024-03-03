Advertisement

Orlando City were defeated by Inter Miami 5-0 in a thrilling Major League Soccer encounter. Inter Miami put on a fantastic display throughout the match, and Luis Suárez made an instant impression by scoring in the fourth and eleventh minutes. The advantage was increased by Robert Taylor's goal in the 29th minute. Lionel Messi then put on an incredible show, scoring twice in the 57th and 62nd minutes. With 11 shots and 6 of them on goal, Inter Miami dominated the game and put on a standout display. The incredible triumph took place at Chase Stadium, establishing Inter Miami as the MLS's dominant force.

Also Read: Jude Bellingham denied last minute match-winning goal, suffers red card

Advertisement

Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive record in football history

Lionel Messi just became a member of the exclusive 500 league goals club, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, after he had an outstanding performance in Inter Miami's convincing 5-0 victory against Orlando City on March 2.

Advertisement

Messi broke Ronaldo's record by 67 games when he reached this milestone in his 587th league appearance, showcasing an incredible feat of technique and accuracy. Messi's ascent to 500 league goals was notable since it included 474 goals in La Liga with Barcelona, 22 goals in Ligue 1 with PSG, and four additional scores in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

🚨🚨| Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami CF despite the Orlando defenders trying to move the goal posts to deny him😂 pic.twitter.com/yPcFQYX3bf — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 2, 2024 LIONEL MESSI IS TOO TOO GOOD!



🔥🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/Ov80yLRtzT — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) March 2, 2024

Also Read: Kush Maini finishes 7th after starting from back in Bahrain F2

In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo has an exceptionally varied scoring repertoire. The Portuguese mastermind has scored 37 goals in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, 81 goals in Serie A with Juventus, 311 goals in La Liga with Real Madrid, 103 goals in the Premier League with Manchester United, and three goals in Liga Portugal with Sporting CP.

Advertisement

With 687 games under his belt and 534 goals in the league thus far, Ronaldo has amassed a remarkable career total of 877 goals for both club and country. Ronaldo is getting closer to reaching the incredible 900 goals milestone with every game, and he will go down in football history as the first player to accomplish so.