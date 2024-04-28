Advertisement

In a thrilling match at Gillette Stadium, Inter Miami CF emerged victorious with a dominant 4-1 win over New England Revolution. The game started with an early goal from Tomás Chancalay in the 1st minute, giving Inter Miami an early lead. The match then saw a brilliant display of skill from Lionel Messi, who scored in the 32nd and 67th minutes, showcasing his world-class talent. Benjamin Cremaschi further extended the lead in the 83rd minute, followed by a late goal from Luis Suárez in the 88th minute, securing a convincing win for Inter Miami. Despite New England's efforts, they managed to score only one goal. Inter Miami outperformed New England in crucial statistics, including shots, possession, and pass accuracy, ultimately securing a well-deserved victory.

Lionel Messi secures yet another brace to propel Inter Miami over New England

With two goals and an assist, Lionel Messi shone as Inter Miami defeated the New England Revolution 4-1. The team put on an incredible display.

Miami recovered swiftly from a surprising early deficit, giving up a goal to Thomas Chancalay's lobbed attempt just 40 seconds into the game. Taking the lead, Lionel Messi twice found the target in the 32nd and 68th minutes, showcasing his skill. Robert Taylor produced a well-executed through ball for the first goal, and his easy connection with lifelong friend Sergio Busquets resulted in the second.

Messi's second goal virtually clinched the victory, but Miami persisted in attacking. Luis Suarez and Benjamin Cremaschi added goals late in the game to give the Herons a convincing win.

The game was sold out, drawing an amazing crowd of over 60,000 spectators, which is noteworthy and reflects Inter Miami's rising popularity. For this show, the average ticket cost was $285.

Lionel Messi stole the show once more, winning MVP honours for his outstanding performance. Messi has dominated the league this season, tallying nine goals and seven assists. This accomplishment—becoming the first player in MLS history to record five consecutive multi-goal contribution games—highlighted his outstanding form.

