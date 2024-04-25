Liverpool MELTDOWN: Analyzing how Jurgen Klopp's farewell campaign turned into a NIGHTMARE

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp was left a dejected figure on Wednesday night as he saw his Liverpool side lose 2-0 at Goodison Park against Everton in his final Merseyside Derby in the English Premier League.

This marked the first time Jurgen Klopp lost away to Everton in his nine year stint at Anfield but the defeat more importantly seemed to have ended Liverpool's title hopes. Liverpool's performance was so abysmal that a defeated Klopp came out in his press conference and issued an apology to the Liverpool supporters.

Earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp had announced that come the end of this season, he will be putting an end to his memorable stint with Liverpool which saw him win the UEFA Champions League and break Liverpool's 30 year drought for the Premier League crown.

It was only in March that Liverpool were sitting at the top of the Premier League table and were in contention to win the quadruple (League Cup, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup). However raking up just four wins in their last nine games meant they crashed out of FA Cup, Europa League and the Premier League title a distant dream now.

With just four matches left to play in this season it seems like Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield will have no grand farewell as the German's stint will end with only a league cup crown.

Where it all went wrong for Liverpool, Image/X

So where did it all go wrong for Liverpool?

Bad Habit of Starting Clumsy

The story of the season for Liverpool had been their ability to pull out rabbit out of the hat moments as on countless occasions they came back to win games late on in the season.

While at the start they were being lauded as ‘mentality monsters’ winning an astonishing 27 points this season in the Premier League but in the past few weeks that resilience has faded and they have been unable to overcome deficits.

You cannot win a title without keeping cleansheets Liverpool. You cannot keep relying on adrenaline rushes to get you over the line.



Liverpool have effectively dropped out of the race with this defeat to Everton.

The warning signs were there as Liverpool had conceded the opening goals on 22 occasions this season. Given the late goals are not coming anymore the habit of starting Clumsy has proved to be catastrophic.

Attacking Stars Misfiring

The biggest concern for Liverpool in their barren spell has been the lack of form of their star Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah. To give a breif picture Liverpool hasn't scored a goal from open play in four of their last five matches.

Liverpool Winger Mohammed Salah, Image/AP

Ever since returning from AFCON duties, Salah has been a bystander in Liverpool's attack and to make matters even worse there are questions over whether their 100m forward Darwin Nunez is the right fit at Anfield anymore or not.

Shocking Cup Runs

The biggest issue for Liverpool in their quest for the Premier League has been their FA Cup and Europa League shockers.

The team seem to have been startled by their heartbreaking defeat in the final minute of Extra Time at the hands of Manchester United in the FA Cup. The Europa League quarter-final hammering against Atalanta further put the nail in coffin for Liverpool's momentum.

The team never seemed to recover from those defeats and have simply ran out of gas towards the crucial part of the season.

The Buck Stops at Manager

Eventually, the Buck always comes down to the manager and Jurgen Klopp in his final few weeks has cut out a dejected figure on the sidelines.

Contrary to Klopp's time at Liverpool where he was known for showing passion, guile and was always in the referee or the opposition's ear, Klopp is simply looking running on fumes on the dugouts. Additionally, Klopp's changes in these games have been far from inspiring.

"You obviously can read the table."

Jurgen Klopp on the title race after Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby 🔴#Klopp #LiverpoolFC #LFC #EvertonFC #LIVEVE #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/IGY2PWQ5cP — Football Pundit (@footballpund10)

With the team running out of gas and Klopp counting days till his exit, one of the most iconic managerial stints in the Premier League will end leaving a sour taste on every Liverpool supporter.