English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Liverpool mounts second-half fightback to beat Luton 4-1 and go 4 points clear in Premier League

After falling behind 1-0 at the break, Liverpool rallied at Anfield behind goals from Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk in a span of 125 seconds, which gave the home team the lead by the 58th minute.

Associated Press Television News
Liverpool
Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Luton Town, at Anfield stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Liverpool mounted a second-half fightback to overwhelm Luton in a 4-1 win and move four points clear atop the Premier League on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Liverpool recovered at Anfield thanks to goals in the space of 125 seconds by Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo that put the hosts in front by the 58th minute.

Advertisement

Luis Diaz added a third for the Reds in front of his celebrating father, Luis Manuel Diaz, who was at the stadium — and wearing a Liverpool jersey — 2½ months after being released by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia . Harvey Elliott wrapped up the scoring in the 90th.

It was ultimately a strong response from an injury-hit Liverpool to title rival Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday. That had left Liverpool, City and Arsenal separated by just two points in what is shaping up to being a three-team fight for the title.

Advertisement

Liverpool is now four points clear of City and five ahead of Arsenal, but has played an extra game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was without senior players Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, among others, for the match and it showed at times with Luton — adopting a bold man-to-man marking approach — looking dangerous on the break.

Advertisement

From one of those occasions, Tahith Chong raced into the area and sent in a shot that was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and rebounded out to Chiedozie Ogbene, who nodded the ball into an empty net in the 12th minute.

Liverpool squandered a glut of half-chances before the break through either weak shots or poor decision-making in the final third. When Elliott overhit a pass through to Diaz, there were groans from the Main Stand — eliciting an angry reaction from Klopp as he turned to Liverpool’s fans in that section.

Advertisement

Liverpool found its cutting edge in the second half, with Van Dijk heading in a 56th-minute corner by Alexis Mac Allister, who then drove over a cross that Gakpo nodded in.

Substitute Andrew Robertson forced a turnover that led to Diaz’s goal in the 71st, and Elliott whipped home a finish for the fourth as Luton’s overstretched defense tired.

Advertisement

Liverpool plays Chelsea in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

10 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

11 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

11 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

11 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

17 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

17 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

17 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

17 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Australian dollar pulls back from resistance

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex off to muted start

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo