Published 19:50 IST, August 17th 2024

Liverpool's New Era Under Arne Slot Begins With A 2-0 Win At Ipswich Town

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English football greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.