Liverpool's New Era Under Arne Slot Begins With A 2-0 Win At Ipswich Town
Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English football greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich | Image: AP
