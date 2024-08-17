sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:50 IST, August 17th 2024

Liverpool's New Era Under Arne Slot Begins With A 2-0 Win At Ipswich Town

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English football greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich | Image: AP
