Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle, at Anfield stadium | Image: AP

On January 10, Liverpool will face Fulham in the EFL Cup semifinals, with Jurgen Klopp's side hoping for a second final appearance in three years. Before this game, Klopp's men defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup Third Round, while Fulham defeated Rotherham United at the same level.

3 things you need to know

Liverpool vs Fulham will take place on January 10, 2024 (In India- January 11)

The match will be held at Anfield

It is leg-1 of the EFL Cup semi-final

Ahead of the start of the match, let's figure out how to watch the match live.

When will Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will be on Wednesday, 10th January 2024, 8:00 PM (GMT); Thursday, 11th January 2024, 1:30 AM (IST) at Anfield.

Where will Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will take place at Anfield.

How to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Fulham semi-final in India?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Fulham will not telecast in India.

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham on Fancode App.

How to watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final in the UK?

The live streaming of the match will be on Sky Sports in UK.

How to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final in the USA?

You can watch Liverpool and Fulham live on ESPN+ in USA.

What are the predictable line-ups of both Teams?

Liverpool: Glover (GK), Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Chambers, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Fulham: Rodak (GK), Tete, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha — Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.