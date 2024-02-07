English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to watch EFL Cup semi final in India, US & UK?

Ahead of the start of the Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi final match, let's figure out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Prateek Arya
Liverpool
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle, at Anfield stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On January 10, Liverpool will face Fulham in the EFL Cup semifinals, with Jurgen Klopp's side hoping for a second final appearance in three years. Before this game, Klopp's men defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup Third Round, while Fulham defeated Rotherham United at the same level.

3 things you need to know

  • Liverpool vs Fulham will take place on January 10, 2024 (In India- January 11)
  • The match will be held at Anfield
  • It is leg-1 of the EFL Cup semi-final

Ahead of the start of the match, let's figure out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | People should give Mahesh bhai credit for our clean sheets: Jhingan

When will Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will be on Wednesday, 10th January 2024, 8:00 PM (GMT); Thursday, 11th January 2024, 1:30 AM (IST) at Anfield.

Where will Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will take place at Anfield.

Also Read | Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks

Advertisement

How to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Fulham semi-final in India?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Fulham will not telecast in India.

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham on Fancode App.

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final in the UK?

The live streaming of the match will be on Sky Sports in UK.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham EFL Cup semi-final in the USA?

You can watch Liverpool and Fulham live on ESPN+ in USA.

Advertisement

What are the predictable line-ups of both Teams?

Liverpool: Glover (GK), Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Chambers, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Advertisement

Fulham: Rodak (GK), Tete, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha — Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer

    Videos8 minutes ago

  2. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  4. Rose Day: Tips To Preserve Flowers Gifted By Your Loved Ones

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  5. Solutions3X Redefines Education for US Healthcare With New Tech

    Initiatives12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement