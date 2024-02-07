Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Liverpool vs Norwich City Live streaming: How to watch FA Cup match live in India, UK & US

Liverpool vs Norwich City horns against each other in a 4th Round match in the FA Cup. Know all live streaming, broadcast, and predicted XI.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Cup first leg semi final soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 In the 4th Round FA Cup match today at 8:00 pm, Liverpool faces Norwich City. Liverpool has an impressive unbeaten streak of 18 meetings with Norwich since April 1994, demonstrating their dominance. Norwich, however, seeks to break this cycle and progress in the competition. Liverpool's home record in the FA Cup against lower division teams is strong, while Norwich faces historical challenges against top-tier opponents. Anfield sets the stage for what promises to be an intense and captivating match.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Liverpool vs Norwich City will be played today 
  • Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season 
  • Liverpool eyes every possible trophy this season

Also Read: 'The Decision Is Made...'- Xavi Announce His Departure As Barcelona's Coach At The End of June

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match take place? 

The Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at around 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match take place? 

The Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup match will take place at Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool FC.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FA Cup Match on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match via ESPN, and a live stream is accessible on ESPN+.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match live on ITV1. Fans can also livestream the match on ITVX.

Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match: Predicted XI

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Kelleher (GK); Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Núñez, Jota

Advertisement

Norwich City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Gunn (GK); Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Hernández, Sara, Rowe; Sargent

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP's Mega Showdown in Bengaluru, Bommai Detained

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. 7 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World4 minutes ago

  3. 15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Eicher e-trucks to advance mid-mile connectivity at ITC locations

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement