Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Cup first leg semi final soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

In the 4th Round FA Cup match today at 8:00 pm, Liverpool faces Norwich City. Liverpool has an impressive unbeaten streak of 18 meetings with Norwich since April 1994, demonstrating their dominance. Norwich, however, seeks to break this cycle and progress in the competition. Liverpool's home record in the FA Cup against lower division teams is strong, while Norwich faces historical challenges against top-tier opponents. Anfield sets the stage for what promises to be an intense and captivating match.

3 things you need to know

Liverpool vs Norwich City will be played today

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool eyes every possible trophy this season

Also Read: 'The Decision Is Made...'- Xavi Announce His Departure As Barcelona's Coach At The End of June

Advertisement

Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at around 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup match will take place at Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool FC.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FA Cup Match on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match via ESPN, and a live stream is accessible on ESPN+.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match live on ITV1. Fans can also livestream the match on ITVX.

Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup Match: Predicted XI

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Kelleher (GK); Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Núñez, Jota

Advertisement

Norwich City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Gunn (GK); Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Hernández, Sara, Rowe; Sargent