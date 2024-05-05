Advertisement

At 9:00 pm today, Liverpool takes on Tottenham in an exhilarating match. With Liverpool's major blunders in the last two EPL, this encounter promises fierce competition. Currently standing at 3rd place on the Premier League table, Liverpool will eye to finish thaier season with respect, ready to secure another victory. Meanwhile, Tottenham, standing at 5th place, is determined to turn the tables and force Livepool to drop more points. The highly anticipated clash at Anfield is destined to be a thrilling spectacle.



Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming take place?

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming kicks off on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming take place?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming will take place at the Anfield, England.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1)

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming via Peacock. The match will kick off at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, May 5th.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will kick off at May 5th, from 4:30 PM BST.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off at May 5th from 01:30 AM AEST.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son