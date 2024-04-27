Ryan Gravenberch celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

In a thrilling Premier League matchup today at 5:00 pm, West Ham takes on Liverpool. As the two teams clash on the field, West Ham with 48 points and Liverpool with 74 points will compete fiercely to secure a victory. With West Ham striving for a win to improve their standing and Liverpool aiming to strengthen their hold on the third position, football fans can expect an intense and action-packed match at London Stadium.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming, Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming take place?

Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming kicks off on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at 5:00 AM IST.

Advertisement

Where will the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming take place?

The Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming will take place at the London Stadium, England.

Advertisement

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1)

Advertisement

Also Read: Kai Havertz scores 2 as Arsenal routs Chelsea 5-0 to cement Premier League lead

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming via Peacock. The match will kick off at 07:30 AM ET on Wednesday, April 27th.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will kick off at April 27th, from 12:30 PM BST.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off at April 27th from 09:30 AM AEST.

Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz