Updated April 27th, 2024 at 14:00 IST
Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to watch the EPL match in India, UK & US?
Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: Take a look at the live streaming details for the titanic clash which will take place at the London Stadium.
- Sports
- 2 min read
In a thrilling Premier League matchup today at 5:00 pm, West Ham takes on Liverpool. As the two teams clash on the field, West Ham with 48 points and Liverpool with 74 points will compete fiercely to secure a victory. With West Ham striving for a win to improve their standing and Liverpool aiming to strengthen their hold on the third position, football fans can expect an intense and action-packed match at London Stadium.
Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming, Premier League Match: All Details you need to know
When will the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming take place?
Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming kicks off on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at 5:00 AM IST.
Where will the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming take place?
The Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming will take place at the London Stadium, England.
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1)
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming via Peacock. The match will kick off at 07:30 AM ET on Wednesday, April 27th.
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will kick off at April 27th, from 12:30 PM BST.
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off at April 27th from 09:30 AM AEST.
Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League Match: Predicted XIs
West Ham United possible starting lineup:
Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio
Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Published April 27th, 2024 at 14:00 IST