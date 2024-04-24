Kylian Mbappe gestures during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

In a highly anticipated Ligue 1 match taking place today at 10:30 pm, Lorient faces off against PSG. The standings reflect PSG's dominance with 19 wins in 29 matches, showcasing an impressive goal difference of 44. On the other hand, Lorient is striving to climb the ranks with 6 wins so far. The match promises to be a thrilling clash of football titans at the iconic Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in the Lorient vs PSG match?

Though he is set to leave the club at the end of the season, there is no love lost between Kylian Mbappe and PSG. He is outrightly fit and would like to carry forward the momentum gained through in the last match. Thus, with that being the case, he is expected to feature in the starting line-up.

What date Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match will be played?

Lorient vs PSG will be played on April 24, Wednesday.

Where will the Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match be played?

Lorient vs PSG will be played at the Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat..

What time will the Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match begin?

Lorient vs PSG will start at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match?

Lorient vs PSG will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in India?

Lorient vs PSG will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the UK?

Lorient vs PSG will be live-streamed on TNT Sports.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the USA?

Lorient vs PSG will be live-streamed on beIN sports.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in France?

Lorient vs PSG will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Canal+.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in Australia?

Lorient vs PSG will be live-streamed on beIN sports.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in UAE?

Lorient vs PSG will be live-streamed on beIN Sports and Sport 5.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 game?

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Mendy, Adjei, Toure; Katseris, Bakayoko, Louza, Le Bris; Ponceau, Kari; Bamba

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe