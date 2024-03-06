×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Luis Enrique CONFIRMS Kylian Mbappe's exit from PSG, coach aims to test tactics without the striker

PSG manager Luis Enrique has confirmed Kylian Mbappe's departure as the team gears up to get into action without the superstar French forward.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

One of the most enormous buzz around football was over the drama between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint Germain. The French Striker has reportedly told the management that this will be his last season with PSG and that he will move out of the club once the season ends. While a move to Real Madrid seems imminent, Several other clubs could be in the race for the superstar. The Ligue 1 club is now looking to move on from the sensational striker, and manager Luis Enrique has finally opened up about the situation. 

Also Read: Exhilarating Kylian Mbappe masterclass vs Sociedad propels PSG into the UCL quarter-finals-WATCH

Advertisement

Luis Enrique seemingly gears up for a future without Kylian Mbappe in PSG 

Paris Saint-Germain is currently basking at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and it is safe to say that the Kylian Mbappémagic has done wonders for the team. But now that the Mbappé era in PSG will end after the 2023-24 season, club manager Luis Enrique is gearing up for the next season without the superstar French Striker. As per Fabrizio Romano, Luis Enrique affirms that Kylian Mbappé will not be staying at PSG in the future. 

Advertisement

“Apparently, Kylian’s immediate future will not be here at Paris Saint-Germain and so we have to test tactics.”

Although PSG hasn't officially commented on Mbappé's future yet, they are aware that his relationship with Kylian has ended. Additionally, while Mbappé is negotiating his Real Madrid contract, President Nasser Al Khelaifi, Luis Enrique, and the rest of the squad have been notified of the current state of affairs.

Also Read: WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo HUMILIATES HIMSELF with failed trick in Al Nassr's defeat to Al Ain in UAE

Advertisement

Mbappé was in action at the UEFA Champions League match against Real Sociedad, where Mbappé netted a brace to help secure PSG a qualification for the quarter finals. Kylian has been on a war path in Ligue 1, and his brilliance and temperament is impeccable. After the brace against Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappé has netted 45 goals and 26 assists in just 68 UEFA Champions League games. The numbers are enough to prove his credibility as s champ, which is why Real Madrid has been in a constant run for the superstar forward player.

PSG will be back in Ligue 1 action against Reims at the Parc des Princes, and it will take place on Sunday, arch 10th.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan Starrer

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Pod Taxi to be Launched Soon to Ease Travel to Bandra-Kurla Complex

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  4. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News22 minutes ago

  5. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo