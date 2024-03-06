Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

One of the most enormous buzz around football was over the drama between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint Germain. The French Striker has reportedly told the management that this will be his last season with PSG and that he will move out of the club once the season ends. While a move to Real Madrid seems imminent, Several other clubs could be in the race for the superstar. The Ligue 1 club is now looking to move on from the sensational striker, and manager Luis Enrique has finally opened up about the situation.

Luis Enrique seemingly gears up for a future without Kylian Mbappe in PSG

Paris Saint-Germain is currently basking at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and it is safe to say that the Kylian Mbappémagic has done wonders for the team. But now that the Mbappé era in PSG will end after the 2023-24 season, club manager Luis Enrique is gearing up for the next season without the superstar French Striker. As per Fabrizio Romano, Luis Enrique affirms that Kylian Mbappé will not be staying at PSG in the future.

“Apparently, Kylian’s immediate future will not be here at Paris Saint-Germain and so we have to test tactics.”

Although PSG hasn't officially commented on Mbappé's future yet, they are aware that his relationship with Kylian has ended. Additionally, while Mbappé is negotiating his Real Madrid contract, President Nasser Al Khelaifi, Luis Enrique, and the rest of the squad have been notified of the current state of affairs.

Mbappé was in action at the UEFA Champions League match against Real Sociedad, where Mbappé netted a brace to help secure PSG a qualification for the quarter finals. Kylian has been on a war path in Ligue 1, and his brilliance and temperament is impeccable. After the brace against Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappé has netted 45 goals and 26 assists in just 68 UEFA Champions League games. The numbers are enough to prove his credibility as s champ, which is why Real Madrid has been in a constant run for the superstar forward player.

PSG will be back in Ligue 1 action against Reims at the Parc des Princes, and it will take place on Sunday, arch 10th.