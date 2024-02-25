Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has consistently captured media attention following the confirmation of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season. With numerous reports and rumours circulating, it's widely suggested that Mbappe has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The potential transfer has generated significant excitement among football enthusiasts and has sparked discussions about the potential impact of Mbappe's move on both clubs.

Also Read: Foden earns Man City a 1-0 win at Bournemouth

Advertisement

Luis Enrique made a huge statement about Kylian Mbappe’s rumours impact on the PSG squad

Luis Enrique, the current manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has downplayed worries over star player Kylian Mbappe's likely move to Real Madrid. Addressing the media prior to their encounter against Stade Rennais on February 25, the Spanish coach stated that there is no disturbance inside the team as a result of the Mbappe transfer rumours. In his news conference, Enrique emphasised the team's unshakable focus on their next match, implying that the speculation over Mbappe's future has had no effect on their preparation or motivation. Luis Enrique said:

Advertisement

“I didn’t see any difference in any of my players this week. What is getting closer, and what awaits us shortly, is this crucial match for us tomorrow. It is essential because we want to continue to prove that we are competitive against any opponent and in any competition." “We play at home in front of our supporters because we are a club that must fight for all the titles and because being a PSG player does not allow you to relax. It would only be one match. This is my goal as a coach.”

Also Read: Arsenal rediscovers scoring touch to rout Newcastle

Advertisement

Speculation over Kylian Mbappe's likely exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has increased, especially as his contract with the French champions expires this season. Renewed ties to Real Madrid have emerged, recalling the player's close meeting with the Spanish giants in 2022. Despite the swirling transfer rumours, PSG is firmly in charge of the Ligue 1 standings, leading with 53 points. They lead second-place Brest by ten points (43 pts). Furthermore, PSG has a game in hand, which strengthens their position as league leaders.