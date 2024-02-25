Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Luis Enrique unveils astounding impact of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid speculation on PSG squad

Luis Enrique reveals significant impact of Kylian Mbappe's speculated move to Real Madrid on the PSG squad, generating immense interest in football circles.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Luis Enrique on Kylian Mbappe
Luis Enrique on Kylian Mbappe | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has consistently captured media attention following the confirmation of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season. With numerous reports and rumours circulating, it's widely suggested that Mbappe has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The potential transfer has generated significant excitement among football enthusiasts and has sparked discussions about the potential impact of Mbappe's move on both clubs.

Also Read: Foden earns Man City a 1-0 win at Bournemouth

Advertisement

Luis Enrique made a huge statement about Kylian Mbappe’s rumours impact on the PSG squad

Luis Enrique, the current manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has downplayed worries over star player Kylian Mbappe's likely move to Real Madrid. Addressing the media prior to their encounter against Stade Rennais on February 25, the Spanish coach stated that there is no disturbance inside the team as a result of the Mbappe transfer rumours. In his news conference, Enrique emphasised the team's unshakable focus on their next match, implying that the speculation over Mbappe's future has had no effect on their preparation or motivation. Luis Enrique said: 

Advertisement

“I didn’t see any difference in any of my players this week. What is getting closer, and what awaits us shortly, is this crucial match for us tomorrow. It is essential because we want to continue to prove that we are competitive against any opponent and in any competition."

“We play at home in front of our supporters because we are a club that must fight for all the titles and because being a PSG player does not allow you to relax. It would only be one match. This is my goal as a coach.”

Also Read: Arsenal rediscovers scoring touch to rout Newcastle

Advertisement

Speculation over Kylian Mbappe's likely exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has increased, especially as his contract with the French champions expires this season. Renewed ties to Real Madrid have emerged, recalling the player's close meeting with the Spanish giants in 2022. Despite the swirling transfer rumours, PSG is firmly in charge of the Ligue 1 standings, leading with 53 points. They lead second-place Brest by ten points (43 pts). Furthermore, PSG has a game in hand, which strengthens their position as league leaders.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi Explores Submerged City of Dwarka

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. DLF plans to launch properties worth Rs 80,000 crore in next 4 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Exam

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says His Films Don't Just Have A Social Message

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo