THE UNSUNG HERO: How 38 year old Luka Modric ran entire pitch to keep Real Madrid alive vs Bayern
Watch how Luka Modric was an unsung hero as the 38 year old kept Real Madrid alive against Bayern Munich and sparked another comeback.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Real Madrid emerged victorious against Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion as they scored two late goals courtesy substitute attacker Joselu and progressed into another Champions League final.
While all the plaudits of their Champions League second leg victory over Bayern Munich rightfully went the way of Vinicius Jr and Joselu for their fantastic performances, there was an unsung hero in Madrid's triumph - 38 year old Luka Modric.
Luka Modric was subbed on for Toni Kroos in the 69th minute when Real Madrid was trailing Bayern Munich 1-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. Modric almost made an instant impact on the game as he fed in Nacho from a corner for Real Madrid to equalise. The Goal was rule out due to a foul on Kimmich.
However, there was something Luka Modric did in the 85th minute of the game which flew under the radar but it kept Real Madrid alive.
How Luka Modric kept Real Madrid alive to spark comeback vs Bayern Munich
The clock was nearing the 85th minute mark and it felt like Luka Modric might potentially be playing his final Champions League game with Real Madrid.
Trailing 1-0, Luka Modric took a Real Madrid corner which was intercepted by Bayern Munich and in a flash Thomas Muller had started an excellent counter attack. Bayern were 4v 2 when the counter attack started and Aleksander Pavlovic was through in on goal for Bayern.
That was it, it was the tie for Bayern until it wasn't as Luka Modric miraculously sprang up on the scene to run the full length of the pitch to strip the ball off the feet of Pavlovich and keep Real Madrid alive.
Just 2 minutes after Luka Modric's tackle, Real Madrid equalised through Joselu and then they went on to find the winner and progress to the Champions League final.
Now Luka Modric will be participating in his sixth Champions League final with Real Madrid and who is to say if Modric doesn't pull that tackle off then the story could have been a whole lot different.
Published May 9th, 2024 at 16:41 IST