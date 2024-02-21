English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Luuk De Jong penalty earns PSV Eindhoven 1-1 draw with Dortmund in Champions League round of 16

Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out his former colleague Donyell Malen's goal as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.

Associated Press Television News
Luuk de Jong
Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup.

Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergiño Dest.

Advertisement

Malen didn't wildly celebrate his first Champions League goal since December 2021, instead holding both hands in the air almost apologetically.

The goal was a familiar sight for the PSV fans. Malen scored 50 times in 81 appearances for the Eindhoven club from 2018-21. The crowd at PSV Stadium gave Malen a warm ovation when he was substituted late in the match.

Advertisement

De Jong equalized when he calmly slotted a low penalty past Alexander Meyer in the 56th minute after Mats Hummels had brought down Malik Tillman. It took De Jong's Champions League goal tally to a PSV record nine, one more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Dest came close to snatching a late winner when he passed Julian Ryerson on the left but Meyer, a late replacement for the injured Gregor Kobel, saved his shot.

Advertisement

The second leg is in Dortmund on March 13.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

11 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

11 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

11 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

12 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

12 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

12 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

12 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

12 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. 9 Killed, Several Injured After Rickshaw Hit by Another Vehicle in Bihar

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. UK businesses upbeat on economic outlook

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. SEBI uncovers $241 million accounting issue at ZEEL

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo