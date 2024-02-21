Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium | Image: AP

Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup.

Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergiño Dest.

Malen didn't wildly celebrate his first Champions League goal since December 2021, instead holding both hands in the air almost apologetically.

The goal was a familiar sight for the PSV fans. Malen scored 50 times in 81 appearances for the Eindhoven club from 2018-21. The crowd at PSV Stadium gave Malen a warm ovation when he was substituted late in the match.

De Jong equalized when he calmly slotted a low penalty past Alexander Meyer in the 56th minute after Mats Hummels had brought down Malik Tillman. It took De Jong's Champions League goal tally to a PSV record nine, one more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Dest came close to snatching a late winner when he passed Julian Ryerson on the left but Meyer, a late replacement for the injured Gregor Kobel, saved his shot.

The second leg is in Dortmund on March 13.