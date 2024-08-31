Published 10:53 IST, August 31st 2024

Lyon off the mark as Orban double caps thrilling comeback in 4-3 win over Strasbourg

Nigerian striker Gift Orban scored a second-half double to give Lyon a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win over Strasbourg in the French league on Friday.The victory was Lyon’s first points of the season after two consecutive defeats and a particular triumph for substitute Orban.