sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |

Published 10:53 IST, August 31st 2024

Lyon off the mark as Orban double caps thrilling comeback in 4-3 win over Strasbourg

Nigerian striker Gift Orban scored a second-half double to give Lyon a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win over Strasbourg in the French league on Friday.The victory was Lyon’s first points of the season after two consecutive defeats and a particular triumph for substitute Orban.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lyon’s Gift Orban, left, celebrates with Lyon’s Malick Fofana after scoring his side’s fourth goal
Lyon’s Gift Orban, left, celebrates with Lyon’s Malick Fofana after scoring his side’s fourth goal. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

10:53 IST, August 31st 2024