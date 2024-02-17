English
Lyon’s renaissance continues with win over stuttering Nice

Sage took over at the end of November when the seven-time champion was bottom of the league, with just one win from 12 matches.

Lyon
Lyon’s resurgence under coach Pierre Sage continued by beating second-placed Nice 1-0 in the French league on Friday.

Sage took over at the end of November when the seven-time champion was bottom of the league, with just one win from 12 matches.

This sixth win Lyon’s last eight league games lifted it six points clear of the relegation zone and into 11th place.

Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala swept home a low cross from the right. It was his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

Nice started the night in second place, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, but it has taken just one point from its last nine available, and was only a point ahead of Monaco and two clear of Brest.

Monaco and Brest can overtake Nice and move into second if they win their game on Sunday.

