Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:56 IST

MADNESS! Jude Bellingham denied last minute match-winning goal, suffers red card after final whistle

At the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match, Jude Bellingham's last-minute goal was denied by the referee, leading to a clash between the players & official.

The latest La Liga match-up between Real Madrid and Valencia saw one of the most dramatic ends. It marked the return of Vinicius Junior, who set foot on the Mestella Stadium after he was racially abused in the preceding season. Vini was able to lift Madrid after he scored two goals against Valencia as the match was drawn. However, massive drama ensued after Jude Bellingham's insane match-winning goal was disallowed, leading to a colossal confrontation between the team and the match officials.

Also Read: Aston Villa scores 89th-minute winner to beat Luton and strengthen place in Champions League spots

Jude Bellingham angered over referee's call, player slammed with a red card after game's final whistle

In the final minutes of the La Liga encounter between Valencia and Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham started the match-up after missing out on action for three games due to an ankle sprain. The England midfielder, who leads the league with 16 goals, was basking in a potential last-gasp header when referee Jesús Gil Manzano signalled it was already too late. Bellingham, 20, leapt high in the box to head Brahim Diaz's cross into the home goal. Surrounded by outraged Real Madrid players, Gil Manzano issued a red card to Bellingham, who was taken aback by the decision.

 In his referee report, Manzano stated that Bellingham had "run toward him in an aggressive manner shouting repeatedly" and used some expletives in English to characterize the goal. 

“It’s a f**king goal, the ball is in the air. What the f**k is that,” Bellingham allegedly said to the referee.

Also Read: AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win

Vinícius scored twice in the 50th and 76th minutes, offsetting out Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk's goals from the first half. Vinícius raised his fist towards the Valencia fans after scoring his first goal. Following his equaliser, he cupped his ears, as if requesting more from the jeering spectators. 

Madrid leads the league by seven points over Girona and nine points over Barcelona before their games on Sunday.

There is a big chance that Jude Bellingham could be slapped with a ban for launching expletives towards the referee. But it is yet to be seen how severe will the ban over the midfielder will remain.

(With AP Inputs)

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:56 IST

