Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

MAJOR SETBACK!? Is Lionel Messi ruled out of tonight’s Inter Miami game against Montreal?

Get hold whether Lionel Messi will feature for Inter Miami in tonight's match against Montreal FC in the Major League Soccer.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
In an upcoming MLS match, Inter Miami is set to clash with Montréal at the Chase Stadium. The game promises an intense showdown as both teams battle for supremacy on the field. With the challenge ahead, fans can anticipate an exciting display of skill and determination from both sides.

Will Lionel Messi feature against Montreal FC in the MLS showdown?

Lionel Messi could be sidelined for Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Sunday, March 10, against CF Montreal, according to rumours. The choice is being made as the Herons get back into league play after competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

On Thursday, March 7, Inter Miami battled to a 2-2 tie in their Round of 16 first-leg match against Nashville SC. Before Messi's goal gave Nashville a 2-0 lead, the team managed to even the game in the second half. A late equaliser from recently signed Luis Suarez kept Gerardo Martino's team in the game.

Regarding Messi's possible participation in Sunday's game, Inter Miami assistant manager Javi Morales declined to provide a firm response, according to journalist Jose Armando via GOAL. Before deciding whether Messi will play in the forthcoming match, the club is anticipated to consult with him about his level of fitness.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi was blown out by a harsh tackle during the most recent Champions Cup match versus Nashville. Messi showed resiliency by playing the entire ninety minutes of the game despite his ailment.

The forthcoming matchup between Inter Miami and CF Montreal may present the management with an opportunity to give Messi some much-needed recuperation, given the team's packed schedule of games. This move is consistent with the club's philosophy for properly managing player workload during a high-demand period.

In the unlikely situation that manager Gerardo Martino decides to go with Messi against Montreal, it is likely that the Argentinean will not play the whole game. 

Even though their best player might not be available, Inter Miami has had a strong start to the 2024 MLS season and is still unbeaten. The David Beckham co-owned squad is presently atop the Eastern Conference rankings with seven points from their first three games after they finished second last on the table last season.

 

 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

