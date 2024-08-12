Published 18:47 IST, August 12th 2024

Man City Facing Tumultuous Season In Bid To Retain Status As King Of The Premier League

Manchester City’s reign of dominance in the Premier League is like nothing previously seen in the 136-year history of England’s top division.The Abu Dhabi-owned club is hunting a record-extending fifth straight title under Pep Guardiola and his squad of superstars when the season starts on Friday.