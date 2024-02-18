Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Man City loses ground in EPL title race after home draw with Chelsea

Rodri's deflected effort nearly prevented Manchester City from suffering their first loss of 2024 as they drew 1-1 with Chelsea. Following their respective victories, second-place Arsenal and league leader Liverpool, City lost distance to them after the draw at Etihad Stadium.

Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland reacts after misses with a header during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium | Image: AP
Manchester City barely avoided a first defeat of 2024 after Rodri's deflected effort salvaged a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder's 83rd-minute goal extended the defending champions' unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games. But the draw at Etihad Stadium saw City lose ground on league leader Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal, both winners earlier.

City dropped to third on the table, four points behind Liverpool and two off Arsenal.

Former City forward Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead when curling home in the 42nd.

He had the chance to extend the visitors' advantage after the break, but was denied by City goalkeeper Ederson from point-blank range.

Ederson then recovered to get to his feet and save from Ben Chilwell on the rebound.

City saw a host of chances go by as it went in search of an equalizer, with Erling Haaland missing twice from close range and Kevin De Bruyne curling a free kick just over the bar.

The defending champions eventually found the breakthrough when Rodri blasted goalwards from inside the box and his effort deflected off Trevoh Chalobah past Chelsea keeper Dorde Petrovic.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

