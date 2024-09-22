sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:02 IST, September 22nd 2024

Man City's Rodri is injured and substituted during Premier League clash with Arsenal

Manchester City was handed its latest injury blow after Rodri was forced to leave the field in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
22:02 IST, September 22nd 2024