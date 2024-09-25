sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 06:22 IST, September 25th 2024

Man City wins in League Cup two days after feisty Arsenal match. Nkunku hat trick for Chelsea

Playing just two days after a feisty Premier League match against Arsenal , Manchester City fielded a heavily rotated team and had too much for second-tier Watford in the English League Cup.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard reacts after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:22 IST, September 25th 2024