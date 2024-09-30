Published 06:34 IST, September 30th 2024
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes sent off after dangerous challenge in game against Tottenham
Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford. Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham's half — but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bruno Fernandes walks off the pitch after receiving the red card for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP Photo/Dave Thompson
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:34 IST, September 30th 2024