Published 06:34 IST, September 30th 2024

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes sent off after dangerous challenge in game against Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford. Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham's half — but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes walks off the pitch after receiving the red card for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP Photo/Dave Thompson
06:34 IST, September 30th 2024