Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Manchester United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for at least a month because of injuries, the club said Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for at least a month because of injuries, the club said Tuesday.

Argentina international Martinez suffered a calf strain in training and Lindelof hurt his hamstring in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

United hopes both players will return before the end of the season, but their absences will likely hinder Erik ten Hag's attempt to secure Champions League qualification.

The United manager has had to contend with a slew of squad injuries this season, with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Casemiro among the players who have been sidelined for prolonged periods.

Martinez has made just 11 appearances this season and only recently recovered from knee ligament damage. He was previously out for three months after undergoing surgery on his right foot for a metatarsal injury in October.

Sixth-place United is 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth with a game in hand.

Ten Hag's team is also in the semifinals of the FA Cup and will play second-division Coventry at Wembley later this month. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

