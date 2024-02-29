Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:41 IST
Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarterfinals. Man City continues title defense vs. Newcastle
Manchester City will play Newcastle at home to continue its trophy defence, while Manchester United and Liverpool will play one other in the FA Cup quarterfinal
Great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup while Manchester City will continue its defense of the trophy with a home match against Newcastle.
The Old Trafford showdown between United and Liverpool was determined after both teams won in the fifth round on Wednesday.
City and Newcastle were already assured of progressing after winning on Tuesday. City beat Luton 6-2 and Newcastle won a penalty shootout against second-tier Blackburn.
City has beaten Newcastle home and away in the Premier League this season.
Second-tier Coventry advanced on Monday with a victory over sixth-tier Maidstone and will next play Wolverhampton.
Leicester, another Championship team, upset top-flight Bournemouth on Tuesday and will face Chelsea in the quarterfinals, which are played over the weekend of March 16-17.
___
Quarterfinals draw:
Wolverhampton vs. Coventry
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Leicester
Manchester City vs. Newcastle
