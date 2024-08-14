Published 03:39 IST, August 15th 2024
Man United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up
Manchester United signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Man United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
03:39 IST, August 15th 2024