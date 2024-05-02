Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. Niclas Füllkrug's goal in the 36th minute proved to be decisive. The match was at its peak with the heroics of Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund displaying a solid performance. The statistics reflected a closely contested match, with PSG having a slight edge in possession and passes, but Dortmund being clinical with their chances. The Signal Iduna Park witnessed an intense showdown between the two European giants.

Fans heap praise on Jadon Sancho after his incredible performance against PSG in the UCL semifinal first leg

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is receiving a tonne of plaudits on social media for his outstanding performance in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Dortmund held off PSG, who were regarded as favourites, in part because of Sancho's fantastic performance.

The Manchester United loanee was one of the game's most impressive wingers, showcasing his ability and influence from the right flank. He was very adept at dribbling; during the course of the game, he performed an incredible 12 dribbles. Dortmund's offence was further enhanced by Sancho's capacity to win duels and generate opportunities in PSG's final third through crucial passes.

This outstanding performance follows Sancho's loan departure from Manchester United due to a public argument with manager Erik ten Hag and his subsequent unwillingness to provide an apology. Due to this disagreement, Sancho was benched and unable to practise with the first team until he relocated to Germany.

Sancho's amazing performance on the pitch had fans in awe, and many took to social media to give him much-deserved plaudits.

Jadon Sancho 12 dribbles and 13 duels won🤯



I feel kinda foolish backing ETH over Sancho icl😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YT65HZh4qv — AJ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AJMUFC10) Jadon Sancho, you are special.



Manchester United was the problem. pic.twitter.com/5jaHeO2YLp — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide)

Jadon Sancho is your sign that you should leave your toxic relationship. 😂👋 pic.twitter.com/27nmIG5ueK — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) This Sancho is better than the Manchester one. They're not the same person, literally 😂 — Arákùnrin Ọlámíjùwọ́n🇳🇬 (@olamijuwon1007) You all owe him an apology, we were ALWAYS familiar with his game. pic.twitter.com/UdacSpIHvZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) We need an apology from this man! pic.twitter.com/6f6TXZSfjW — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) What a player,ETH should pack his thing's — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿¹⁰(fan) (@Sanch_prop) He's cooking man pic.twitter.com/slkI2q0mTV — Weigo✞✮ (@samweigo) Bro got his career back — JACK BOY 👦 (@jackboyz01)

PSG will now host Borussia Dortmund in France on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.