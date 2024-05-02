Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 09:48 IST
‘Man Utd was the problem’: Fans shower praise on Jadon Sancho and mock his ex-coach after BVB vs PSG
Jadon Sancho receives acclaim from fans while his former coach faces ridicule after the BVB vs PSG match.
Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. Niclas Füllkrug's goal in the 36th minute proved to be decisive. The match was at its peak with the heroics of Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund displaying a solid performance. The statistics reflected a closely contested match, with PSG having a slight edge in possession and passes, but Dortmund being clinical with their chances. The Signal Iduna Park witnessed an intense showdown between the two European giants.
Fans heap praise on Jadon Sancho after his incredible performance against PSG in the UCL semifinal first leg
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is receiving a tonne of plaudits on social media for his outstanding performance in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Dortmund held off PSG, who were regarded as favourites, in part because of Sancho's fantastic performance.
The Manchester United loanee was one of the game's most impressive wingers, showcasing his ability and influence from the right flank. He was very adept at dribbling; during the course of the game, he performed an incredible 12 dribbles. Dortmund's offence was further enhanced by Sancho's capacity to win duels and generate opportunities in PSG's final third through crucial passes.
This outstanding performance follows Sancho's loan departure from Manchester United due to a public argument with manager Erik ten Hag and his subsequent unwillingness to provide an apology. Due to this disagreement, Sancho was benched and unable to practise with the first team until he relocated to Germany.
Sancho's amazing performance on the pitch had fans in awe, and many took to social media to give him much-deserved plaudits.
PSG will now host Borussia Dortmund in France on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
