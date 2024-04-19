Bernardo Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP

The oldest football competition in the world - the Emirates FA Cup, is back to keep fans on the edge of their seats in what promises to be an enthralling semi-final stage. In the first semi-final fixture, the reigning champions Manchester City FC take on London giants Chelsea FC in a clash of heavyweights. On the other hand, Championship side Coventry City face silverware hungry Manchester United. These blockbuster fixtures will be aired live from Wembley Stadium, exclusively on the Sony Sports Network.

Title-holders Manchester City breezed past Newcastle United in their quarter-final clash in this competition. A solid brace from Portuguese magician Bernardo Silva, saw Pep Guardiola’s men book their ticket to Wembley. The team is on an unstoppable run of form, unbeaten in their last 27 games across all competitions. Meanwhile, the London giants, Chelsea, overcame Leicester City in a thrilling encounter in the quarter-final stage. Late goals from substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke in injury time sent the Blues through to the semi-finals. Attacking sensation Cole Palmer will be in spotlight for the Blues having scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists - the most goals and assists for the club across all competitions this season.

Coventry City, the only non-Premier League side left in this season’s competition, have not featured in an FA Cup semi-final since their 1987 triumph and are pitted as the underdogs in this clash. The Sky Blues defeated Wolves in the quarterfinals, thanks to Haji Wright's winning goal late in the 100th minute. Ellis Simms, the joint second-highest scorer this season, has netted the opener for Coventry in four of their last five matches. Meanwhile, 12-time winners Manchester United last lifted this coveted trophy in 2016 and were runners-up last season. In a mega quarter-final showdown, the Red Devils famously outmaneuvered Liverpool FC thanks to an incredible goal in the dying minutes of extra time from Amad Diallo.

The footballing world will be highly anticipating this incredible lineup of matches with their favourite superstars taking centre stage at the historic Wembley Stadium. All the high-intensity drama and goal fest can be witnessed live only on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, fans can enjoy the insights, panellists' predictions, and much more on their favourite football show ‘Football Extraaa.’

Which TV channel will telecast The Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals in India?

The Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Saturday, 20th April, from 9:15 PM onwards.

Where can I stream The Emirates FA Cup 2023/24 - Semi-finals online in India?

The Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.