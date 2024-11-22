Published 19:49 IST, November 22nd 2024
Man City's Rodri Says He Would Have To Consider Potential Interest From Real Madrid
Manchester City's Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has said he would listen to Real Madrid if the “best team in history” one day came knocking. Rodri appeared on a popular sports talk radio program in Spain on Thursday evening and was asked how he would respond if Madrid attempted to sign him.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rodri | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
19:49 IST, November 22nd 2024